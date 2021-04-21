 Skip to main content
NFL planning to crack down on taunting in 2021 season

April 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

The NFL thinks taunting has gotten out of hand, and the league is apparently planning to do something about it.

NFL Competition Committee chair Rich McKay said Wednesday that the league has let things like standing over other players and pointing fingers go unpenalized for too long, and will be a point of emphasis for the 2021 season.

Few in the NFL is going to like this, and viewers will probably be upset by it too. It’s easy to see a pivotal flag being thrown after a play in which some mild taunting occurs. It sounds like players won’t be able to say they weren’t warned, though.

It sounds like something like this gesture, which was not flagged last season, will be policed more tightly going forward. Fans love that sort of thing, but the NFL clearly does not.

