Antonio Gibson explains his taunting wave on touchdown run

Antonio Gibson had a big game for Washington in their 41-16 Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and even did some taunting.

On the first play after the Cowboys’ failed fake punt in the fourth quarter, Gibson rushed for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 27-16. On his way to the end zone, Gibson taunted Donovan Wilson with a wave.

Antonio Gibson on the wave to the defender en route to his 2nd TD, “that’s the universal ‘peace’ sign.” #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/ix2ykBndN7 — Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) November 27, 2020

Gibson said after the game that he was just giving Wilson the “universal peace sign.”

That wave looked awfully familiar to Green Bay Packers fans.

Gibson had a big game and rushed 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. He was the first rookie since Randy Moss to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving.