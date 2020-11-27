 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 26, 2020

Antonio Gibson explains his taunting wave on touchdown run

November 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Antonio Gibson wave

Antonio Gibson had a big game for Washington in their 41-16 Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and even did some taunting.

On the first play after the Cowboys’ failed fake punt in the fourth quarter, Gibson rushed for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 27-16. On his way to the end zone, Gibson taunted Donovan Wilson with a wave.

Gibson said after the game that he was just giving Wilson the “universal peace sign.”

That wave looked awfully familiar to Green Bay Packers fans.

Gibson had a big game and rushed 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. He was the first rookie since Randy Moss to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus