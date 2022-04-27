Report: Some NFL teams have removed 2 OL from their draft boards

There are several offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft that are considered first-round talents, but two of them may be falling down the board as the event approaches.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com reports that two of the top offensive linemen in the draft — former Alabama tackle Evan Neal and former Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann — were flunked medically by some teams following late medical reports. Campbell did not share the exact nature of the medical concerns out of respect for the players’ privacy.

Neal was considered a lock to be taken in the top 10 and possibly even top 5. Some teams still gave him a passing medical grade, so it would be a surprise if he slipped too far.

Raimann has been projected to go somewhere between the late-first and early-second rounds. There is more of a chance of his stock falling if the medical concerns are legitimate.

Of course, the days leading up to the draft are littered with misinformation. Teams are constantly trying to leak information in an attempt to manipulate the board. Unless there is some sort of serious issue with Neal, we would not expect him to fall very far. Raimann is a bit more of a wild card.