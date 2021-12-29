NFL world reacts to death of legendary John Madden

The NFL world reacted on Tuesday to the news of John Madden’s death.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85. He won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Raiders. Later, his fame grew to his excellence as a broadcaster, and then as the name behind the best and most popular video game.

Here were some of the reactions around the NFL to Madden’s death:

An icon to the game of football

Rest In Peace https://t.co/y9LlqN5xBX — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 29, 2021

Absolute legend amongst legends. Rest In Peace Mr. Madden. 🐐 https://t.co/HiAGD4XTsW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend and Hall of Famer John Madden pic.twitter.com/kU05xxrk56 — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden, one of the most influential figures in sports history https://t.co/o3Xpj9V7qB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 29, 2021

I’m incredibly saddened to hear this. I’m kind of surprised at my emotion.

RIP John Madden https://t.co/0uRBsEfBht — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) December 29, 2021

OMG the greatest analyst of all time of any sport passed today – JOHN MADDEN – In the world of TV it doesn’t get any better than Coach Madden – legend -icon & GOAT / Pls May Coach Madden RIP ! @TheMontagGroup @CBSSports — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 29, 2021

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lauded Madden for his great impact on football.

There are few figures who have been better ambassadors for a sport than Madden was for football. His influence and popularity were enormous.

Photo: Dec 6, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders former coach John Madden poses with his Hall of Fame bust during halftime of the game against the Denver Broncos at the O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports