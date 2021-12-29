 Skip to main content
NFL world reacts to death of legendary John Madden

December 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

The NFL world reacted on Tuesday to the news of John Madden’s death.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85. He won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Raiders. Later, his fame grew to his excellence as a broadcaster, and then as the name behind the best and most popular video game.

Here were some of the reactions around the NFL to Madden’s death:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lauded Madden for his great impact on football.

There are few figures who have been better ambassadors for a sport than Madden was for football. His influence and popularity were enormous.

Photo: Dec 6, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders former coach John Madden poses with his Hall of Fame bust during halftime of the game against the Denver Broncos at the O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

