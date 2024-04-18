NFL makes decision on possible Zay Flowers discipline

The NFL on Thursday announced its decision into potential discipline against Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers stemming from a domestic assault allegation.

The league said in a statement that there was insufficient evidence that Flowers violated the league’s personal conduct policy, and that the league will take no action against him.

Baltimore County Police acknowledged in February that Flowers was being investigated for his role in a potential domestic assault. Less than a month later, the investigation was suspended and Flowers was not charged. The league still has the authority to discipline Flowers even without charges, but with no meaningful information emerging, the NFL’s decision is not a huge surprise.

Flowers is free to continue his offseason activities with the Ravens. He can now focus on moving past a rather disastrous performance in Baltimore’s season-ending defeat in the AFC Championship game.