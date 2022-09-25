NFLPA to investigate Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check

Tua Tagovailoa returned to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after he suffered an injury that initially looked bad. The NFL Players Association wants to taker a closer look at the incident.

Tagovailoa hit his head off the turf late in the first half following a late hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano. The quarterback appeared dazed when he got to his feet, and he nearly collapsed after taking a few steps. He was pulled from the game to be evaluated for a head injury.

Many were surprised when Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and returned to start the second half.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFLPA will investigate the handling of the situation.

NFLPA has told the NFL that it wants to initiate a review of the concussion protocols in light of Tua Tagovailoa’s return to today’s game in Miami, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told Tagovailoa looked wobbly because of a back injury he suffered earlier in the game. The former Alabama star’s back is said to have locked up after the hit from Milano.

My understanding of the Tua Tagovailoa situation: He tweaked his back in the 1st quarter on a sneak and didn’t miss time. After the Matt Milano hit, his back locked up — leading to him wobbling. Into the locker room for a full concussion check. Fully cleared. Now on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The NFL’s concussion protocol has gotten far more in-depth in recent years. Tagovailoa would have had to pass a series of tests before being allowed in the game, and he obviously did.

Miami escaped with a 21-19 win over the Bills despite what could have been a disastrous special teams play in the fourth quarter (video here). Tagovailoa finished 13/18 for 168 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.