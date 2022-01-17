Nick Bosa trolls Cowboys with Instagram post

The San Francisco 49ers went into Dallas on Sunday and ended the Cowboys’ season. Now, Nick Bosa wants to steal their nickname.

The Cowboys have long been known as “America’s Team.” But now that the Niners defeated Dallas in the Wild Card round and are moving on, Bosa feels his team has earned the right to be called “America’s Team.” He said as much in an Instagram post on Monday.

That’s not going to sit well with Cowboys fans, but there isn’t much they can say at the moment. The 49ers proved on Sunday that they were the better team. Dallas also hasn’t made a deep playoff run since the mid-1990s, while the Niners were in the Super Bowl two years ago. There’s no debating which franchise has been more successful in recent years.

The 49ers will have a much tougher task when the take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next weekend. If they pull off that upset, maybe we can think about calling them “America’s Team,” for now at least.

Photo: December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports