Nick Chubb feels bad for his fantasy owners after opting against touchdown

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was responsible for one of the more heads-up moments of Sunday’s action, but it cost some fans dearly in the process. Fear not, though. While Chubb can’t do anything about it, he is sparing a thought for them.

Chubb passed up what would have ben a 60-yard touchdown run by going out of bounds at the one-yard line with about a minute to go. That allowed Cleveland to run out the clock on a win instead of giving the ball back to the Houston Texans. Of course, it also cost him fantasy points, and ensured that the Browns, who were 4.5-point favorites, would not cover the spread.

Chubb at least acknowledged the bettors and fantasy players after the win, though he has no regrets.

“I guess I feel bad from that aspect. But we got the W. That’s what matters most,” Chubb said, via Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

No sympathy necessary, really, though it’s nice of Chubb to offer it. His job is to win games for his team. The last thing he’d want to do is emulate this horrible mental error. He did the right thing.