Report: Nick Foles leading Bears’ QB competition

It appears that the veteran is leading the Chicago Bears’ quarterback competition.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Saturday that there is a growing belief that Nick Foles has the advantage in his competition with Mitchell Trubisky.

“Bears still believe Mitch Trubisky is getting better, but the buzz is growing a bit that Nick Foles has the slight upper hand right now,” Fowler said, via Jaylon Thompson of 247Sports. “Next week will be huge for this battle, but Foles’ experience is starting to show up a little bit, a little more accurate. Trubisky’s had some problems with accuracy, but he has played pretty well over the past month, so Trubisky is still in it. So we’ll see what happens this week.”

This is how many expected things to go. There was some thought that Trubisky’s familiarity with the offensive might give him an edge, but that doesn’t seem to be holding. His coach hasn’t exactly backed him either.

Foles is an accomplished veteran with plenty of experience. He may not be elite, but he’s a safe option and won’t turn the ball over excessively. He probably has more upside than Trubisky right now, too.