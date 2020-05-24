Nick Foles has funny ‘Philly Special’ advice for Peyton Manning

One of the more entertaining parts of “The Match” on Sunday was the various athletes weighing in via social media.

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles had one of the better takes on Twitter, giving Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods some advice in the event of a comeback by Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back…”Philly Special.” Go win it. #TheMatch2 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

Foles is, of course, referring to the famous play that his Philadelphia Eagles used against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII that played a major role in the Eagles’ victory. It was a play that helped lead to one of Brady’s three Super Bowl losses.

Brady has suggested that loss still bothers him deeply. Foles is really hitting him where it hurts.