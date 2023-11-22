Nick Sirianni had vulgar taunt for Chiefs fans in viral video

Nick Sirianni is known for being one of the most animated coaches in the NFL, and that enthusiasm was on full display after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The Eagles rallied from down 17-7 at halftime to beat the Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium. After his team’s win, Sirianni had a vulgar message for the home fans. A video that was taken as players walked off the field showed Sirianni screaming, “Hey, I don’t hear s— anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!”

I like the Eagles and their coach but this might not turn out for them like they think it will in the end. pic.twitter.com/uRPwK5yMsp — Zachary 🏙️ (@ZachIsHere) November 22, 2023

Sirianni delivered the same message while celebrating with some Eagles fans who made the trip to Kansas City for the big game.

“See ya!” Nick Sirianni celebrated with Eagles fans after the win against the Chiefs clap 👏 #PHIvsKC pic.twitter.com/h0RWZJ1gye — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2023

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a thrilling 38-35 Super Bowl last season. Sirianni has probably heard some taunts from Philly fans since then, which may be why he was so adamant about rubbing it in on Monday.

Had it not been for a controversial false start penalty and one of the most brutal dropped passes of the season, the Eagles might have lost the Super Bowl rematch. Instead, they outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the second half.

We can only imagine what Sirianni and Chiefs fans will have to say to one another if the two teams meet again in the Super Bowl.