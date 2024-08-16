Noah Lyles has savage response to Tyreek Hill

American sprinter Noah Lyles is firing back at Tyreek Hill after the Miami Dolphins wide receiver suggested Lyles had faked illness at the Olympics and would lose to Hill in a head-to-head race.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Lyles suggested he did not remember Hill’s name when discussing him. Lyles initially refers to Hill as “the cheetah guy” before asking someone else for help remembering Hill’s name.

🎥 Noah Lyles doesn’t seem to know who Tyreek Hill is 👀 “What’s the cheetah guy from football? Well, I can’t remember his name.” (@NBCSports) #GoFins https://t.co/06nMApFKhr pic.twitter.com/COtOekXORf — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) August 16, 2024

“What’s the cheetah guy from football? I can’t remember his name,” Lyles says in the video. “What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast’s name? Tyreek Hill.”

Did Lyles really forget who Hill is? We leave that up to you, but it’s pretty clear that Lyles is happy sending some disrespect back Hill’s way. After all, Hill made some fairly bold and inflammatory comments about Lyles recently that likely prompted this.

Lyles won two medals — gold and bronze — at the Paris Olympics. Hill is one of the NFL’s fastest players, but it would be tough to beat a full-time track star.