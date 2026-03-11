Notable update emerges about Maxx Crosby’s status amid failed trade

Maxx Crosby has a few outcomes on the table in the wake of his failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens.

The stunning news broke on Tuesday night that the Ravens have decided to back out of their agreed-upon trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for the star defensive end Crosby. Baltimore reportedly encountered a medical issue with Crosby and failed him on his pre-trade physical.

In the wake of the news, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a notable update on Crosby’s status. Schefter reports that the Raiders have already received calls from “several” other teams about Crosby’s availability. However, Schefter adds that Las Vegas is prepared “for now” to get Crosby healthy and have him play for them again.

The five-time NFL Pro Bowler Crosby notably played through a knee injury last season, later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He first suffered the injury in Week 9 before finally being shut down by the Raiders in Week 17 (causing major tensions between the two sides).

Crosby’s agent CJ LaBoy did also share an update of his own on Tuesday amid the news of the Ravens backing out of the trade. LaBoy posted to X that the 28-year-old Crosby was “on track” and potentially even “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the meniscus tear.

Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons. — CJ LaBoy (@CJLaBoy) March 11, 2026

Before the agreed-upon trade with Baltimore, Crosby had primarily been linked to one opposing team, in large part due to his own comments. But the Raiders once again hold the cards here and will be able to make another decision on whether to keep Crosby or to trade him away again.