Key Bills player suffers season-ending injury while away from team

The Buffalo Bills will be without a key member of their backfield for the entire upcoming season.

Nyheim Hines suffered a significant knee injury while he was away from the Bills’ facility, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The speedy running back will miss the entire 2023 season as a result.

#Bills RB Nyheim Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A tough break for Buffalo and the versatile Hines, who was acquired at the trade deadline last fall. pic.twitter.com/5nMtV6xtAd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Buffalo acquired Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts at the deadline last season. Josh Allen was immediately impressed by his new teammate’s explosiveness in practice.

Less than a week after he joined the Bills, Hines treated fans to one of the best moments of the season when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Buffalo’s first game after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

While his snaps probably would have been limited, Hines had a chance to play a big role on special teams and in certain offensive packages this season. The Bills will have to find a way to replace that production.