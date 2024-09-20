Odds show which new nominees are most likely to make Pro Football Hall of Fame

There are 16 players who are in their first year of eligibility to become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and we have odds for who might be part of the class of 2025.

The Hall of Fame begins with a list of 167 modern-era players who have been nominated for the Hall. That list then gets cut to 50, and then the list is further reduced to 25 semifinalists, before the 15 finalists are determined. Ultimately, somewhere between 3-5 of the finalists will be selected for the Hall as part of the class of 2025.

Sportsbetting.ag has listed the odds for which first-year players might make it in 2025. Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is the heavy favorite to make it in his first year. Terrell Suggs is also favored to make it immediately, while Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri also have strong odds to receive the nod. Marshawn Lynch, who was a fan favorite during his career, is listed as having 8-1 odds.

Here are the odds for the list of 16 first-time eligible players:

Eli Manning 1/5 83.3%

Terrell Suggs 1/3 75%

Luke Kuechly 1/1 50%

Adam Vinatieri 2/1 33.3%

Marshal Yanda 3/1 25%

Marshawn Lynch 8/1 11.1%

Joe Staley 9/1 10%

Darren Sproles 10/1 9.1%

Vernon Davis 12/1 7.7%

Antoine Bethea 16/1 5.9%

Travis Frederick 16/1 5.9%

Demaryius Thomas 20/1 4.8%

Earl Thomas 20/1 4.8%

Ryan Kalil 20/1 4.8%

Aqib Talib 25/1 3.8%

Delanie Walker 33/1 2.9%

In addition to the 3-5 modern-era players who will make the Hall of Fame, there will be three Seniors Finalists, a Coach Finalist and a Contributor Finalist.

You can see the full list of finalists here.