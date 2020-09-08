Oddsmakers reveal NFL starting QB most likely to be benched first

The Washington Football Team is hoping for a big second-year leap from Dwayne Haskins this season, but some oddsmakers are not counting on it happening.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds on Tuesday for which Week 1 starting quarterback is most likely to be benched first this season. Haskins topped the list at +150.

Wow. @SportsBettingAG just put out odds on the first starting QB to be benched in this NFL season. The favorite? Dwayne Haskins +150 — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) September 8, 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick was second on the list, followed by Mitchell Trubisky.

Washington drafted Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick last year, but that was under a different coaching regime. Head coach Ron Rivera now has control over the roster, and he wasn’t with the team when Haskins was drafted. That could play a significant role in any potential decision to move on from Haskins.

The positive news surrounding Alex Smith probably contributed to Haskins having the best odds of being benched. While Rivera has named Haskins the starter, the coach recently said he would be comfortable playing Smith in Week 1 if he had to. That would only happen in the event of an injury, but it’s fair to wonder how long Haskins’ leash will be.