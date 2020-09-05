Ron Rivera has surprising stance on Alex Smith for Week 1

Alex Smith’s remarkable comeback story may not be complete yet, but it took another big step when he made Washington’s 53-man roster Saturday.

Coach Ron Rivera revealed the thinking that went into the decision. He even said that, if he had to, he could feel comfortable playing Smith in Week 1.

Smith gave a passionate plea to Rivera and the coaches to make the roster, Rivera said. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 5, 2020

Asked what plenty of people are thinking, Ron Rivera says yes, if needed, he's comfortable playing Alex Smith Week 1 vs Philly. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 5, 2020

There’s a big difference between being comfortable doing it and actually doing it. Dwayne Haskins will be the team’s starter unless he gets hurt within the next week.

Still, Smith’s story is remarkable. You can tell it means a lot to him, too. Maybe there’s a chance he gets into a game at some point in 2020.