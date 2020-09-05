 Skip to main content
Ron Rivera has surprising stance on Alex Smith for Week 1

September 5, 2020
by Grey Papke

Alex Smith

Alex Smith’s remarkable comeback story may not be complete yet, but it took another big step when he made Washington’s 53-man roster Saturday.

Coach Ron Rivera revealed the thinking that went into the decision. He even said that, if he had to, he could feel comfortable playing Smith in Week 1.

There’s a big difference between being comfortable doing it and actually doing it. Dwayne Haskins will be the team’s starter unless he gets hurt within the next week.

Still, Smith’s story is remarkable. You can tell it means a lot to him, too. Maybe there’s a chance he gets into a game at some point in 2020.

