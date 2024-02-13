Oddsmakers list AFC team as heavy favorite to land Justin Fields

Justin Fields will be at the center of numerous trade rumors in the coming weeks, and oddsmakers now expect the Chicago Bears quarterback to be playing for a different team next season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as Fields’ most likely team for 2024 — even ahead of the Bears. The odds of Fields playing for the Steelers are -125, meaning you would have to risk $125 to win $100. The odds of Fields remaining with Chicago are +200.

Justin Fields is now -125 odds to play for the Steelers next year Vegas sees it as more likely that Fields plays for Pittsburgh than for Chicago next season. It's happening boys. pic.twitter.com/b6DJJaFyrx — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) February 13, 2024

It is obvious what caused the odds shift. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Fields. Schefter, who almost never dabbles in baseless rumors, said Pittsburgh is a team to watch for Fields.

While it is not a given that the Bears will trade Fields, there is a growing sense that they want to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. They could also get a massive haul if they choose to trade back, in which case they would be more likely to keep Fields.

The Steelers have made it clear that Kenny Pickett will have to compete for a starting job, but it goes without saying that they are open to an upgrade. If Pittsburgh acquires Fields, Pickett will probably wind up competing for a backup job.