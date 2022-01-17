Oddsmakers list Mike Tomlin as candidate to coach another NFL team

One online sportsbook had a very interesting name listed in their odds for who will become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag had 14 total candidates listed for the next Raiders head coach. Surprisingly, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was included with the fourth-best odds at 7-1.

Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers for the last 15 seasons. The Steelers have had tremendous stability at quarterback throughout Tomlin’s tenure, but that is changing with Ben Roethlisberger’s impending retirement. Perhaps the oddsmakers think Big Ben’s retirement could lead Tomlin to consider an exit.

However, even with the Steelers needing a new quarterback, Tomlin and the team’s ownership have given no indication whatsoever that a coaching change is in store. Despite needing a new QB, Pittsburgh has a quality core of players like TJ Watt, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and Cameron Heyward to build around. That core of players still makes the Steelers a desirable team.

In any case, SportsBetting.ag lists Tomlin behind three much more plausible candidates to become the next Raiders coach. They are former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson at 5-1, current Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia at 5-2, and a very well-know name as the 2-1 favorite.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports