Oddsmakers paint grim picture of Urban Meyer’s future with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not appear to have any plans to fire Urban Meyer in the near future, but the gambling community believes it is only a matter of time before the coach loses his job.

With the Jaguars off to an 0-4 start and Meyer now creating negative headlines off the field, the 57-year-old has become the overwhelming favorite to be the next NFL head coach who gets fired. According to SportsLine, the odds of Meyer being the next coach fired are -200. That means you would have to bet $200 to win $100. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is a distant second at +400.

Via SportsLine oddsmakers: Who will be the first NFL coach fired/leave his job? Urban Meyer -200

Matt Nagy +200

Mike Zimmer +500

Joe Judge +700

Brian Flores +1200

Mike Tomlin +1500

Mike Tomlin +1500

Frank Reich +2000

The odds definitely have more to do with what has happened off the field than on it. Meyer was +800 just last week as the first head coach to be fired, behind both Judge and Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy. The Jaguars have since lost a tough road game to the Cincinnati Bengals, but the odds shift isn’t about that.

A video that went viral over the weekend showed Meyer at his restaurant in Ohio with a young woman rubbing up against him. It looked like the coach had his arm serving as a barrier between him and the woman, but a new angle on Monday looked a lot worse for Meyer.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Monday calling Meyer’s behavior “inexcusable,” but he said Meyer will have an opportunity to earn back the team’s trust. One troubling report makes it seem like Meyer has already lost the locker room.