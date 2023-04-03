 Skip to main content
Report: Odell Beckham has received contract offer from 1 team

April 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has a contract offer in hand, according to a new report, though there is no guarantee he will take it.

In an appearance on “NFL Live” Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham had a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens and was presented with a contract offer. Schefter added that the Ravens and the New York Jets are the main suitors for Beckham, with the Los Angeles Rams potentially involved as well.

What we do not know is what the Ravens’ offer actually looked like. Reports over the weekend suggested that Beckham is looking for a rather significant one-year deal. The Ravens would presumably have to get close to that to entice the wide receiver to sign.

Reports had indicated that the Ravens were probably behind another team in the race to sign Beckham. The 30-year-old is hunting for a new team after missing the entire 2022 season while rehabbing a torn ACL.

