 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 2, 2023

Report reveals how much money Odell Beckham Jr. wants

April 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Odell Beckham Jr. in a blue jersey

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn interest from several teams, but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. That may have something to do with his contract demands.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Beckham is believed to be seeking a one-year deal worth around $15 million. Cimini believes teams would prefer to give Beckham somewhere in the range of $10-12 million per year with incentives.

There was a report earlier in the offseason that Beckham wanted $20 million per year, but he shot that down via Twitter. The 30-year-old did, however, hint that he feels he has been low-balled with offers.

The wide receiver market is weak this offseason, which may be one of the reasons Beckham is aiming high. Still, he did not play at all last season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl the year before. There are significant questions about his health, which is why few — if any — teams are willing to give him a lot of guaranteed money.

A favorite has reportedly emerged for Beckham, but he likely would have signed by now if teams were willing to meet his asking price.

Article Tags

Odell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus