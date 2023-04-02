Report reveals how much money Odell Beckham Jr. wants

Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn interest from several teams, but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. That may have something to do with his contract demands.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Beckham is believed to be seeking a one-year deal worth around $15 million. Cimini believes teams would prefer to give Beckham somewhere in the range of $10-12 million per year with incentives.

There was a report earlier in the offseason that Beckham wanted $20 million per year, but he shot that down via Twitter. The 30-year-old did, however, hint that he feels he has been low-balled with offers.

The wide receiver market is weak this offseason, which may be one of the reasons Beckham is aiming high. Still, he did not play at all last season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl the year before. There are significant questions about his health, which is why few — if any — teams are willing to give him a lot of guaranteed money.

A favorite has reportedly emerged for Beckham, but he likely would have signed by now if teams were willing to meet his asking price.