 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 20, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to Cowboys’ win amid free agent rumors

November 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Odell Beckham Jr. in a blue jersey

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to do very little to dispel speculation that he is very interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent.

Beckham appeared to tweet his reaction to the Cowboys’ 40-3 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and it’s safe to say he liked what he saw. The wide receiver simply tweeted “They went krazy today,” an apparent reference to the Cowboys’ dominant performance.

At this point, the Cowboys certainly look like favorites to get Beckham. The team has made no secret of its interest, and they are only going to look more appealing to a player like Beckham if they are playing like this.

Beckham is still looking for a team after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He appears poised to take his first two formal meetings with teams after Thanksgiving.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus