Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to Cowboys’ win amid free agent rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to do very little to dispel speculation that he is very interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent.

Beckham appeared to tweet his reaction to the Cowboys’ 40-3 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and it’s safe to say he liked what he saw. The wide receiver simply tweeted “They went krazy today,” an apparent reference to the Cowboys’ dominant performance.

They went krazy today 👀 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

At this point, the Cowboys certainly look like favorites to get Beckham. The team has made no secret of its interest, and they are only going to look more appealing to a player like Beckham if they are playing like this.

Beckham is still looking for a team after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He appears poised to take his first two formal meetings with teams after Thanksgiving.