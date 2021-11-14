Odell Beckham Jr could be used in unexpected role with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could lean on Odell Beckham Jr. even more heavily than expected now that Robert Woods suffered a season-ending knee injury, and they may ask their new receiver to do more than just catch passes.

The Rams have discussed the possibility of using Beckham as a punt returner, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They have designed a package of plays for Beckham for their Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers, and some of those plays could include returning punts.

Beckham returned punts early in his career with the New York Giants. He was used as a punt returner just once in two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams got some bad news over the weekend when tests revealed that Woods tore his ACL in Friday’s practice. Woods is a huge part of L.A.’s passing game and had five touchdown receptions in his last six games.

It would be somewhat surprising if the Rams use Beckham much on special teams. He’s suddenly their No. 2 receiver, so it will be important to protect his health.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports