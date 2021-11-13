Key Rams WR suffers season-ending ACL tear

The Los Angeles Rams are losing one wide receiver just as they add another.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, Woods tore his ACL during Friday’s practice. The injury came as a shock to Woods, who even got up, finished practice, and spoke to reporters after suffering the injury.

Robert Woods hurt his knee at practice Friday. He went down, got up, finished practice, conducted interviews with the media after, nobody thought anything wrong…and then tests discovered later that he tore his ACL, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Woods had been an increasingly essential part of the Rams’ offense over the past few weeks. After a slow start to the season, the veteran receiver had tallied five total touchdowns in the last six weeks. That included a monstrous 12-catch, 150 yard game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

As noted, the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday after an aggressive recruiting process. Woods’ injury might mean Beckham has to assume a larger role in the offense more quickly than initially anticipated.