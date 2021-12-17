Odell Beckham Jr. hints on Twitter at some good news

Odell Beckham Jr. hinted on Twitter Friday at some big news for the Los Angeles Rams.

The wide receiver tweeted the word “negative” along with a hugging emoji and yawning emoji.

Negative 🤗🥱 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 17, 2021

The implication is that Beckham, who previously was in COVID protocols for the Rams, has now tested negative for the virus.

By testing negative, Beckham should be on his way to being cleared to play in the Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 19, but it has been moved to Tuesday night on Dec. 21.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has played in four games for the Rams after being let go by the Browns midseason. He has 15 catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns with the Rams this season.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports