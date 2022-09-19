Odell Beckham Jr sparks fresh rumors with latest QB meeting

Odell Beckham Jr has yet to find a new team as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. There have been plenty of rumors about where he might sign, and the star wide receiver sparked a fresh one on Sunday with one of his on-field interactions.

Beckham was at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the Saints’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to kickoff, he and Tom Brady shared a long hug and spoke for a while on the field.

Odell Beckham Jr. is in New Orleans today for Saints-Bucs … and he bumped into Tom Brady during pregame warmups. (🎥 @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/L27dcJFQgu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

The video went viral and left many people asking the same question: Do the Bucs have room for one more?

The Buccaneers are loaded at the wide receiver position, though their depth has already been tested. Chris Godwin missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, and Julio Jones sat out with a knee injury. Mike Evans was ejected in the second half for his role in a brawl that broke out (video here).

Brady and Beckham have been friends for many years. One report even claimed they want to play together. No one would be stunned if it happened.