Odell Beckham Jr. thanks Cleveland Browns in classy note

Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out of Cleveland and has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Though he had to resort to some dirty tactics to get the Browns to cut him, he still has love for the team and organization.

Beckham shared a photo of a handwritten note to his Twitter account Saturday in which he expressed gratitude towards the Browns.

Beckham addressed the note to “Believeland.” He included many capital letters where they didn’t belong, all of which are included below.

“So many emotions running through me as I move on to the next chapter of my journey,” he began.

“I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.

“Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the Greatest Fans Ever. DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much LOVE!

“Mr. and Mrs. Haslam I thank you for giving me an opportunity to be a member of your great organization.

“To the entire Browns Front Office, support staff, and Organization, THANK YOU for everything that you have done for my family and I. I appreciate you more than you will ever know.

“Love to all my Coaches and Teammates, it was an honor and a privilege to have taken the field with you and to call you all my Family.

“Yall (sic) boys are 4lifers with me!!! Mean that from my Soul,” Beckham wrote.

Then he addressed a specific part of his note to Jarvis “Juice” Landry.

“MY Brother Juice

“We have been blessed to have played together at the highest levels. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best man and player that I can be. You’re Truly a Gift from GOD. I know Gods Plan Never Fails.

“With LOVE and Gratitude, OBJ.”

That was a nice and classy note from Beckham. He did what he had to do to get to a better situation for himself. His career in Cleveland didn’t go as he hoped. But in the end, he still has love for the team, fans and city. It’s nice of him to show that.

Now Beckham is ready for chapter three of his NFL career, which is with the Rams, a team he chose for good reasons.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports