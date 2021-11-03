Report: Odell Beckham, Browns may explore split after father’s criticism

Odell Beckham Jr was not at practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, and many are speculating that his absence had something to do with the way his father criticized the team on social media this week.

Beckham was excused from practice in a “team-related” decision, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. That meshes with what USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported, which is that Beckham expected to practice and was ready to go.

I'm told #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been told he's excused from practice today, per league source. Additionally, it is my understanding that OBJ was ready to attend practice per usual. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 3, 2021

It’s unclear why the Browns told Beckham to stay home, but the timing may not be a coincidence. Robinson speculates that the two sides may be headed for a split.

Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared a video on Instagram Tuesday that shows several instances in 2021 where his son has been open but had nothing to show for it. The YouTube video, which was posted over a week ago, features several plays where Baker Mayfield either threw bad passes or did not realize OBJ was open.

In addition to sharing the video, Beckham Sr. also seemingly agreed with a commenter who said Mayfield “genuinely doesn’t wanna give Odell the ball.” You can see the screenshots here.

Beckham was once again the subject of trade rumors leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. He has not expressed frustration with the team publicly, but he has just 17 catches in six games this season. One legendary receiver recently sounded off about how the Browns are misusing OBJ. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski also took the blame this week for Beckham only getting one target in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s possible that the Browns tried to trade Beckham before Tuesday but found no suitors. There were reports during the offseason that they were open to dealing the former Pro Bowler.

Again, Beckham has not expressed frustration publicly. That doesn’t mean the same has been true behind closed doors. A divorce may be the best option for both sides.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports