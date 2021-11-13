Odell Beckham explains why he signed with Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. shed some light on his decision to join the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham’s decision caught many off-guard, but the wide receiver said it “felt right,” and admitted that Rams players recruiting him played a role.

“You want to be where you feel loved, and wanted, and welcomed,” said new Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr of the conversations he had via phone w players this week. “I just got that feeling from Von, Jalen, all of them, the receivers…It felt right in my heart.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 13, 2021

We know Beckham clearly didn’t feel valued or appreciated in Cleveland. For whatever reason, he simply didn’t become a big part of the offense there and never clicked on the field with Baker Mayfield. A number of Rams players, including some big names, made clear to Beckham that they wanted him on the team. That matters, as does the fact that the team is clearly in contention.

While finances would have been a limited factor for Beckham, there could be another reason the veteran receiver landed in Los Angeles.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports