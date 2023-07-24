Odell Beckham drops big hint about his NFL future

Odell Beckham Jr. is making a comeback this season with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract, but he dropped an interesting hint about his future beyond that deal.

Beckham said in a new interview that he considered retirement after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl a year and a half ago. He added that he is looking at 2023 like it is his last season, and will play it by ear from there.

“I’m thinking like this is my last year,” Beckham told Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “I’m going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there.”

To be clear, this is a mentality thing from Beckham’s perspective. The idea is to leave it all on the field now, and if he still feels like playing for 2024, he will. Still, this, combined with the admission about his thoughts of retirement previously, suggests that Beckham may be mentally on the back end of his career. For now, he does not even seem all that obsessed with silencing his doubters.

Beckham turns 31 in November, which is still fairly young by the standards of his position. With his injury history, however, it makes some sense that he may be a bit closer to the end than some others.