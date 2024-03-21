 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr could reunite with former Rams star teammate?

March 21, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. might be trying to run it back with a guy that he won the Super Bowl with.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported this week that the free agent wide receiver Beckham is meeting on Thursday with the Miami Dolphins. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald also said that Beckham is a player whom the Dolphins “really like.”

The three-time Pro Bowler Beckham, 31, was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. In 2023 (Beckham’s first season since his torn ACL), he hauled in 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for Baltimore.

Miami would be a strong option for Beckham as a team looking for a reliable WR3 behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They also boast seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey on their roster, whom Beckham won Super Bowl LVI with on the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season. That said, the Dolphins are not the only team in the division reportedly after Beckham.

