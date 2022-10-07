Odell Beckham hints at 5 teams he would sign with

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he continues to rehab the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. On Thursday, however, the wide receiver offered his clearest hint yet of which teams he might like to sign with once he feels ready to do so.

In a Twitter interaction with ex-NFL player and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, Beckham seemingly confirmed five teams he is interested in. When Spears named the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens, Beckham indicated that they were on the same page.

😇🤲🏾😁 we see eye to eye — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 6, 2022

None of these teams count as a major surprise. All are strong contenders for a Super Bowl and could likely find a role for Beckham within their offense. That is particularly true of the Packers and Bills, both of whom could use some depth at the wide receiver position. The Packers are particularly intriguing, as Aaron Rodgers has indicated that he’d love to play with Beckham.

The Rams may still be the front-runners, as Beckham knows and appreciates the organization. However, one major factor may be decisive in whether a reunion there is plausible.