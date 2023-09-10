 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr had big tribute to Ray Lewis in Ravens debut

September 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. made his Baltimore Ravens debut on Sunday, and the star wide receiver paid tribute to a franchise icon when he took the field.

After he emerged from the tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium, Beckham broke into a dance that Ray Lewis made popular when the former linebacker was terrorizing opponents.

OBJ has plenty of experience with the “squirrel dance.” He also did it after he scored a touchdown in just his second NFL season (video here).

Lewis has been critical of Beckham in the past. OBJ said in 2019 that it bothered him how Lewis acted differently toward him in person than he did when he was talking about Beckham on television. It would appear Beckham has gotten over that.

