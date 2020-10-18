 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. took his shoes off during Browns’ loss to Steelers

October 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Odell Beckham Jr.’s behavior during the Cleveland Browns’ blowout loss on Sunday at Pittsburgh is under scrutiny.

With about eight minutes left in the game and the Browns down 38-7, Beckham was seen on the sidelines without his shoes on. He was also getting into it with some Steelers fans.

Beckham only had two catches for 25 yards on four targets in the game as the Browns fell to 4-2. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski defended Beckham’s behavior as a manifestation of “normal frustration” during bad loss.

Stefanski may have defended Beckham, but this is nothing new for the receiver. He made some headlines for beating up a cooling fan on the sideline in 2018. He and Freddie Kitchens also had a confrontation on the sideline last year.

Probably every member of the Browns was frustrated during the team’s loss. But the rest of them managed to keep their shoes on.

