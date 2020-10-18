Odell Beckham Jr. took his shoes off during Browns’ loss to Steelers

Odell Beckham Jr.’s behavior during the Cleveland Browns’ blowout loss on Sunday at Pittsburgh is under scrutiny.

With about eight minutes left in the game and the Browns down 38-7, Beckham was seen on the sidelines without his shoes on. He was also getting into it with some Steelers fans.

Steelers beat the Browns so bad Odell lost his shoes and quit pic.twitter.com/iWq7IYA8IF — Dad Chad (@madchad412) October 18, 2020

Beckham only had two catches for 25 yards on four targets in the game as the Browns fell to 4-2. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski defended Beckham’s behavior as a manifestation of “normal frustration” during bad loss.

#Browns Stefanski said Odell Beckham Jr. throwing his helmet and ripping off his shoes was “normal frustration when you come out and get beat like that” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 18, 2020

Stefanski may have defended Beckham, but this is nothing new for the receiver. He made some headlines for beating up a cooling fan on the sideline in 2018. He and Freddie Kitchens also had a confrontation on the sideline last year.

Probably every member of the Browns was frustrated during the team’s loss. But the rest of them managed to keep their shoes on.