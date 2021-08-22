 Skip to main content
OJ Howard struggling with drops for Bucs

August 22, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

OJ Howard

OJ Howard appeared in just four games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before rupturing his Achilles last year. He’s hoping to play a full season with Tom Brady in 2021, but it is fair to wonder how much longer the seven-time Super Bowl champion will trust him.

Howard has been struggling with drops this summer. We saw a particularly ugly example of that in Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Here’s the video:

Howard caught three passes for 24 yards in the game. He was targeted six times.

The Buccaneers have a ton of weapons on offense. Howard already has to compete with Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate for targets, and dropping passes is not going to help him earn a more prominent role. The former No. 19 overall pick was projected to be a star in the NFL, but things simply haven’t come together for him yet.

