OJ Simpson rips Antonio Brown over meltdown

You know that you screwed up when even OJ Simpson is piling on you.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown threw an all-time tantrum on Sunday. With his team trailing the New York Jets by two touchdowns in the third quarter, Brown ripped off his jersey and stormed off to the locker room shirtless, never to return to the field (video here).

Simpson, the infamous former NFL star, ripped Brown for the meltdown in a video posted to Twitter.

“For what Tom Brady has done for Antonio Brown, for him to pull what he pulled today is completely inexcusable,” said Simpson. “Playoffs are coming up, and you pull this crap on a guy who really went out on a limb for you. It’s totally BS. Inexcusable.”

Brown’s career in Tampa is now done after less than two full seasons with the Bucs. Interestingly enough, Brady, who had long been a vocal supporter of Brown, actually sounded pretty understanding after Brown’s outburst.

As for Simpson, he has not been afraid to give his opinions on the NFL since joining Twitter in June 2019. In fact, he once even gave advice to Brown when Brown was still with the Raiders.

Photo: Jason Bean/USA TODAY NETWORK