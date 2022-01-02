Tom Brady shares thoughts on Antonio Brown quitting Bucs midgame

Tom Brady has supported Antonio Brown through all of the star wide receiver’s issues, and that did not change on Sunday after Brown quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown stripped off his uniform in the middle of Tampa Bay’s game against the New York Jets and walked off the field. Head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is no longer with the team. Brady was later asked for his thoughts, and the quarterback urged everyone to be “compassionate.”

“That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs,” Brady said. “We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. We have a lot of friendships that will last. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

The Bucs almost certainly would not have signed Brown last year if Brady didn’t push for it. There were indications at the time that Brown would be cut at the first sign of trouble, but that didn’t happen. The 33-year-old was welcomed back to the team recently even after serving a suspension for turning in a fake COVID vaccine card.

Brown threw his equipment into the crowd at MetLife Stadium before exiting. He stood in the end zone shirtless and waved to the crowd on his way out. You can see the video here.

The Bucs were trailing 24-10 at the time Brown left, but they came back to win 28-24. While neither Arians nor Brady would say what set Brown off, the reported reason for the meltdown has been revealed.

Photo: Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports