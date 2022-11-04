Old Michael Thomas tweet resurfaces after toe injury news

An old tweet from Michael Thomas resurfaced on Thursday after the injury news about the wide receiver was reported.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he expects Thomas to miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury.

If Thomas indeed misses the rest of the season, then he will have played in just three games in 2022, and only 10 out of 50 since 2020.

Despite his injury history, Thomas tried to dispell doubters over the summer. He tweeted in late July that “Y’all favorite fantasy doctor lied.”

Y’all favorite fantasy doctor lied 🤥 #unfollow — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 27, 2022

Thomas sent that tweet when he was activated from the PUP list. He seemed to be trying to send the message that all those doubting him about his health were wrong.

Thomas might have felt confident about his comeback from an ankle injury that sidelined him for a season and a half, but now his toe injury is interfering with his ability to be on the field.

The Saints are probably looking for ways they can cut Thomas, who would count for $25 million in dead cap money next year.