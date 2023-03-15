Old tweet by new Eagles RB resurfaces

An old tweet shared by Rashaad Penny is receiving newfound attention given his changed circumstances.

Penny on Tuesday agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Penny was a first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 out of San Diego State and had been with Seattle for five seasons prior to becoming a free agent.

In 2015, when Penny was a sophomore in college, he tweeted a negative message about the Eagles.

Your newest Philadelphia Eagle pic.twitter.com/PaMdPqBKR0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 14, 2023

“Eagles are trash” Penny wrote, along with a thumbs down emoji.

Penny has since deleted the tweet, but some remember it, and it received attention considering he has now signed with Philly.

Of course, maybe Penny is just more of a Creedence guy.

In Philly, Penny will compete to take over the lead back role now that the team will not bring back Miles Sanders.