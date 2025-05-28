Old video suggests Terry Bradshaw has personal vendetta against Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw had some harsh words for the Pittsburgh Steelers this week about their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, and a video that resurfaced suggests Bradshaw may have a personal vendetta against his fellow former Super Bowl champion.

In a Tuesday interview with the “Morning Mayhem” show on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, Ark., Bradshaw unloaded on the Steelers for wanting to sign Rodgers. The Hall of Fame quarterback said he thinks it’s a “joke” that Pittsburgh even has interest.

“That to me is just a joke. What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me?” Bradshaw said. “That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

That is not the first time Bradshaw has ripped Rodgers over the four-time NFL MVP’s personal beliefs. A video that resurfaced on Tuesday showed Bradshaw criticizing Rodgers in 2020 over his decision to not follow certain NFL protocols.

This was Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers back several years ago #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/5Iynplec7D — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 27, 2025

There are a lot of people who have personal issues with Rodgers. Ryan Clark has also been critical of Rodgers in the past, and an old video showed that the ESPN analyst has the same type of vendetta against Rodgers.

That said, Bradshaw is certainly not the only one who thinks the Steelers are wasting their time by pursuing Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback has not been the same player since he tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season. He has also left Pittsburgh in limbo while he sorts through what he has described as issues in his personal life.

Rodgers at his best is certainly an upgrade over Mason Rudolph or any other Steelers QB option. The question is whether he will ever be close to his best again. We know what Bradshaw thinks.