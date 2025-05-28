Terry Bradshaw had harsh words for Aaron Rodgers about potential Steelers signing

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not a fan of his team potentially making Aaron Rodgers its starting quarterback next season.

The four-time Super Bowl winner appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Morning Mayhem” radio show on 103.7 The Buzz. Bradshaw was asked to weigh in on the Steelers’ current QB situation since Pittsburgh parted ways with their former first-round pick, Kenny Pickett.

Bradshaw admitted that he was a huge fan of the Pitt product Pickett and blamed the Steelers for not having the right offensive line to take advantage of Pickett’s ability to run the football.

When asked about reports of the Steelers waiting on Rodgers, Bradshaw did not hide his disdain for the move.

“That’s a joke. That to me is just a joke,” Bradshaw said, via CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo. “What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Bradshaw has evidently not been a fan of the Steelers relying on aging veterans to fill the team’s quarterback void. The Hall of Famer also called for Pittsburgh to stick with Justin Fields instead of handing the reins to Russell Wilson after the team started 4-2 under Fields last season.

Based on recent comments from both Aaron Rodgers and team president Art Rooney II, a Rodgers-Steelers union appears imminent. But the Steelers do have an interesting backup plan if either side has a change of heart.