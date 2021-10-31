Report: Only one team in play for Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are open to moving Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, but it does not sound like they will be able to create any type of bidding war for the star quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins are the only team with an actual shot at landing Watson in a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday. Watson is only willing to waive his no-trade clause for Miami, and the two teams have continued to discuss a potential deal.

Rapoport notes that there is “some urgency” on both sides to complete a trade, but the discussions are complicated for obvious reasons. Watson is facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women. He has not been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, and that is unlikely to change even if he’s traded. However, his legal situation remains unresolved.

A report this week claimed another team made a massive offer for Watson. That team has since denied pursuing Watson. Again, the the quarterback is reportedly unwilling to waive his no-trade clause for any team other than the Dolphins.

If Watson is traded before Tuesday, it will almost certainly be to Miami. Otherwise, the Texans will likely have to revisit the talks during the offseason.