Top suitor reportedly out of Deshaun Watson trade talks

It looks like the Houston Texans may be down to one suitor in Deshaun Watson trade talks.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, trade talks between the Texans and Carolina Panthers have stalled, and the Panthers are out on Watson. A Carolina source insisted that the Panthers had no intention of pursuing a Watson trade, and denied an earlier report suggesting that Christian McCaffrey had been on the table.

La Canfora asserts that the Texans and Panthers did have discussions about Watson earlier in the week. However, Houston has been unwilling to budge on its asking price, and Carolina is not willing to give up three first-round picks.

If true, this essentially leaves the Texans with one potential Watson suitor. That would also be the team Watson prefers, but the two sides would still have to come to an agreement.

Photo: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports