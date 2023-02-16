 Skip to main content
Only 1 bidder has real shot to purchase Commanders?

February 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders could potentially be sold in the coming months, and there are several groups that are interested in purchasing the franchise. Is it possible only one will be able to afford it?

The Denver Broncos sold last summer for $4.65 billion, which was a record price for a North American sports franchise. Most expect the price tag for the Commanders to be higher than that if Daniel Snyder decides to sell.

According to Charles Gasparino of FOX Business Network, the word from NFL team owners at the Super Bowl last week was essentially that Jeff Bezos is the only one who can afford the Commanders. There is a belief that the Amazon founder will wait out the process before swooping in and topping all other bids.

Initial bids have been submitted for the Commanders as Snyder explores a sale. Bezos was not part of the bidding, and there has been talk that Snyder dislikes his fellow billionaire so much that he would never consider selling to him.

Bezos owns the Washington Post, which has been the source of many unflattering stories about Snyder.

If Snyder is truly unwilling to sell to Bezos, it us unclear how much money he would leave on the table to stick to his principles.

Article Tags

Jeff BezosWashington Commanders
