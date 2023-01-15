Report: Big-name potential bidder did not submit offer for Commanders

The Washington Commanders have begun taking bids for the sale of the franchise, but one prominent name that had been linked to the process is apparently not involved.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was not among those submitting a bid for the Commanders before last month’s initial deadline, according to AJ Perez of Front Office Sports. Part of the reason may be down to practicality: according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, current owner Daniel Snyder has no intention of ever selling to Bezos.

Not only was I told Bezos didn’t submit a bid, I’ve had people tell me the Snyder family has absolutely no interest in selling to Bezos. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 15, 2023

Bezos also owns the Washington Post, a newspaper that Snyder is said to hate due to negative stories about him.

The first round of bidding for Washington reportedly involved six bidders, with no bids exceeding $6.3 billion in part because of the difficulty of the team’s stadium situation.

Snyder has confirmed that he is exploring the sale of all or part of the franchise, and all signs indicate that a sale remains on track. Snyder has notably distanced himself from the organization while the process is ongoing.