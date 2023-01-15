 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 15, 2023

Report: Big-name potential bidder did not submit offer for Commanders

January 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have begun taking bids for the sale of the franchise, but one prominent name that had been linked to the process is apparently not involved.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was not among those submitting a bid for the Commanders before last month’s initial deadline, according to AJ Perez of Front Office Sports. Part of the reason may be down to practicality: according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, current owner Daniel Snyder has no intention of ever selling to Bezos.

Bezos also owns the Washington Post, a newspaper that Snyder is said to hate due to negative stories about him.

The first round of bidding for Washington reportedly involved six bidders, with no bids exceeding $6.3 billion in part because of the difficulty of the team’s stadium situation.

Snyder has confirmed that he is exploring the sale of all or part of the franchise, and all signs indicate that a sale remains on track. Snyder has notably distanced himself from the organization while the process is ongoing.

Article Tags

Jeff BezosWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus