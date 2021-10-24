Oregon star had numerous NFL GMs watching him during huge game

Kayvon Thibodeaux had a big game for his Oregon Ducks in a 34-31 win over UCLA on Saturday, and he did it in front of some important company.

Thibodeaux is in his third season at Oregon and entered his team’s game against UCLA with 14 sacks in 23 career games. Against the Bruins, he had nine tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

Thibodeaux also played a role in knocking out UCLA’s quarterback on the final drive.

Thibodeaux’s big game came in front of numerous NFL scouts and GMs. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Lions GM Brad Holmes and Texans GM Nick Caserio were among those in attendance.

The Lions and Texans are among the worst teams in the NFL this season and likely to have top five picks, if not higher. Thibodeaux is very much in the mix to earn one of those selections.

