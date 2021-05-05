Packers reportedly believe teams tampered with Aaron Rodgers

There have been a number of infuriating aspects to the Aaron Rodgers saga from the Green Bay Packers’ point of view. One of them, apparently, is how other teams may have behaved in the background.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers believe teams may have tampered with Rodgers in recent weeks and are “upset” by this. The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers are two of the teams suspected of quietly reaching out to Rodgers to gauge the quarterback’s interest in playing for them if they were to trade for him. As Rodgers is contracted to the Packers, this would be very much illegal.

The Packers have yet to file tampering charges against any team, and it appears they are unlikely to. This is largely because of how difficult it is to prove such allegations.

We do know that at least one of these teams called the Packers about a Rodgers trade. The suspicion is rooted in more than that, but given how done with the Packers Rodgers appears, it wouldn’t be a shock if he’d been going behind their backs on this.