Packers GM sums up why team was so willing to trade Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers never put up much of a fight to try to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and general manager Brian Gutekunst summed up one huge reason for that on Monday.

The Packers have agreed to trade Rodgers to the Jets in exchange for a parcel of draft picks, and while the trade has yet to be finalized, Gutekunst was willing to speak briefly about it on Monday. He made clear that Jordan Love was a big reason why the Packers were willing to move on, and one particular quote hinted at perhaps the biggest reason why.

Gutekunst on why trading Rodgers was best: “Aaron is obviously up there in age. I think he’s got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense … Having (Jordan Love) sit for another year would’ve really delayed (his development).” pic.twitter.com/DoX32AmCQy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 24, 2023

“Having (Love) sit for another year would’ve really delayed (his development),” Gutekunst said.

There was no single reason why the Packers were ready to get rid of Rodgers, but if you had to cite one, it would probably be Love. The Packers drafted him in 2020 and have had him sit behind Rodgers for three seasons now. Asking him to do that for a fourth year was probably not an option, especially if the organization feels he is ready to start.

In the end, the Packers are getting a big haul for Rodgers, and they get to see what Love is capable of. Given the circumstances, they seem to have solved their problems quite nicely.