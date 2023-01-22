Aaron Rodgers returning to Packers could have significant consequence

Aaron Rodgers is weighing his future and whether he wants to return to the NFL next season. If he decides to play for another season, it’s quite possible that Rodgers will want the Packers to trade him. But if Rodgers does return to Green Bay, there could be a significant consequence for the team.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Saturday that Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love might request a trade if Rodgers returns.

.@SportsCenter updates on DeMeco Ryans’ busy 72 hours; what people around league are saying on Lamar, Carr; Brady/Raiders dynamic and dissecting Jordan Love’s future in Green Bay. (With @thekimchipapi) pic.twitter.com/9iy4U1Ht6f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2023

“It would not shock me if he requested a trade … from what I’m told, he wants to play,” Fowler said of Love.

Love was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The Packers liked him so much that they traded up to draft him.

Love has only made one start and attempted 83 passes since being drafted. He’s been on the bench behind Rodgers for a while now, but there is a question about whether he could find a starting job elsewhere even if Rodgers returned.

Would another team give Love the chance to start? Maybe not, which means he could continue to wait out Rodgers in Green Bay.

Keep in mind, a reporter in December said he thought Love would request a trade if Rodgers remained with Green Bay next season.